Match Group (MTCH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Aegis increased their price objective on Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Match Group to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Match Group has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.38 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 83.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $795,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,290,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,705 shares of company stock valued at $19,966,091. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 276,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Match Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Match Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 280,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 62,448 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.