MarketAxess (MKTX) Price Target Raised to $244.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $218.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.33.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $269.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.19. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $172.09 and a 12-month high of $270.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $1,855,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,662.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $4,418,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,163,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 89,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 65,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

