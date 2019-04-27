Mantech International (MANT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MANT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.29.

Get Mantech International alerts:

NASDAQ MANT opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $497.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $197,592.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mantech International by 3,436.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.