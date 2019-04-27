Man Group (MNGPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Man Group in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

