Lumentum (LITE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. 1,254,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.17. Lumentum has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Lumentum had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $482,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $147,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,617 shares of company stock valued at $768,579. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $6,952,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

