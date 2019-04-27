LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,418.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,971.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $155,990.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,384,824 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

