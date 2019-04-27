Louis A. Jr. Waters Sells 1,500 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $54,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,953.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,596,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 161,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.26 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.32.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

