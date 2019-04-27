Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 66,810 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $267.08 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $269.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.40, a P/E/G ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $788.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 100,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.08, for a total value of $22,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,304 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $306,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,071 shares of company stock worth $53,256,230. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $217.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.32.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

