Loop Capital Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Price Target to $780.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to $780.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $590.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $635.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $626.29.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $676.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $721.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $4,338,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $27,448,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total transaction of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $31,629,459. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,517,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

