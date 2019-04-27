LogMeIn (LOGM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.46 million.LogMeIn also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.96-5.02 EPS.

Shares of LOGM stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.99. 1,577,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,837. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered LogMeIn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogMeIn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.45.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $1,827,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

