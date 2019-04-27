Livexlive Media (LIVX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livexlive Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Livexlive Media in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 134.46% and a negative net margin of 117.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 4,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $30,540.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,032.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,594 shares of company stock worth $166,448 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.