Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Majestic Wine (WINE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Monday, March 25th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Majestic Wine to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Majestic Wine stock opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. Majestic Wine has a one year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a one year high of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

