Legal & General Group Plc Has $572,000 Holdings in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1,203.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in TechTarget by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TechTarget by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.06 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.08. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 3,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $57,009.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,353.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 13,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $231,635.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,715.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,169 shares of company stock worth $1,809,224. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

