Legal & General Group (LGEN) Shares Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as GBX 273.90 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 274.40 ($3.59). Approximately 1,625,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 20,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.68 ($3.63).

Specifically, insider Toby Strauss acquired 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,743.44 ($3,584.79). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,041.52 ($1,360.93). Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,121 shares of company stock worth $581,036 and sold 902,172 shares worth $260,718,288.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 239 ($3.12) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 299.60 ($3.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.82 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

