Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.83%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

