Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LB shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.07. The company had a trading volume of 228,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.21 and a 12-month high of C$49.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$242.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.92000000467792 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

