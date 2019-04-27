Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamar have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Notably, its strong national presence, tenants from diverse industries and valuable permits augur well for growth. Further, fragmentation of other advertising media and technological advancements in the outdoor segment open up growth opportunities for Lamar. The company’s strategy to focus on portfolio upgradation and expansion will likely drive long-term profitability. Nonetheless, high investment expenditure for acquisitions is expected to take a toll on its balance sheet. Additionally, it faces competition from other outdoor advertisers and other forms of media in all its markets. This is expected to impact Lamar’s pricing power.”

LAMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $82.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.38). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $427.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $1,710,688.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,746 over the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

