LAIX (LAIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence company primarily in China. It creates and delivers products and services for English learning. The company’s proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of LAIX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,174. LAIX has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.50.

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAIX. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,927,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

