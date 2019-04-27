KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 912,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 468,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $6.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KEFI Minerals (KEFI) Shares Down 7.7%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/kefi-minerals-kefi-shares-down-7-7.html.

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi Gold Project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

