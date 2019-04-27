KCOM Group (KCOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of KCOM Group (LON:KCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:KCOM opened at GBX 97.70 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. KCOM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.40 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of $499.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.42.

In related news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,160.33).

KCOM Group PLC provides communication and Internet-based services to enterprises, public sector organizations, and residential consumers in the United Kingdom. It operates through Hull & East Yorkshire, Enterprise, and National Network Services segments. The company provides consulting, design, implementation, and managed services related to the collaborative systems and cloud markets; and network connectivity and related services.

