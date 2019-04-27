K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 14,345 iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

