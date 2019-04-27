K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.01 Million in Cintas Co. (CTAS) Stock

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cintas by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $45,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares in the company, valued at $25,156,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,155 shares of company stock worth $1,658,496 in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $216.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $217.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

