JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) Stake Raised by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 209.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000.
Shares of JPST opened at $50.43 on Friday.
