MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 209.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.43 on Friday.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/jpmorgan-ultra-short-income-etf-jpst-stake-raised-by-moneco-advisors-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.1149 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.