Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €28.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.18 ($39.75).

ETR SZG opened at €28.44 ($33.07) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €23.37 ($27.17) and a one year high of €49.67 ($57.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

