Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jacobs have outperformed the industry year to date. Earnings estimates for the fiscal year have been trending upward over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s earnings growth potential. Robust segmental performances, ongoing contract wins and CH2M buyout will likely act in favor for Jacobs' top-line performances. On the other hand, higher revenues, increased focus on high-value businesses and efficient project execution are likely to boost the company’s bottom-line results in the upcoming quarters. Elevated construction spending in the United States and Trump’s impetus to boost infrastructure spending have been triggering demand for Jacob’s state-of-the-art construction, and engineering services since the past few quarters.”

JEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $68.72 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.12.

JEC stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $49,778.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,936 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,776 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

