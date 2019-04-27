J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180,439 shares of the department store operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in J C Penney by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 403,700 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 138,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in J C Penney by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 590,089 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,562 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in J C Penney by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in J C Penney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,781,122 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 91,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in J C Penney by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $430.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10. J C Penney Company Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.20.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

JCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

