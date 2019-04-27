IXTUS Edutainment Hits Market Capitalization of $17,832.00 (IXE)

IXTUS Edutainment (CURRENCY:IXE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One IXTUS Edutainment token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Exrates. IXTUS Edutainment has a total market cap of $17,832.00 and $0.00 worth of IXTUS Edutainment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IXTUS Edutainment has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IXTUS Edutainment

IXTUS Edutainment’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,849,708 tokens. IXTUS Edutainment’s official website is www.ixtus.io . IXTUS Edutainment’s official Twitter account is @IxtusEdu

IXTUS Edutainment Token Trading

IXTUS Edutainment can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXTUS Edutainment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXTUS Edutainment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IXTUS Edutainment using one of the exchanges listed above.

