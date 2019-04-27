ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO) Stake Lowered by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. grace capital raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000.
Shares of DGRO opened at $37.85 on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $530.00 and a fifty-two week high of $689.99.
Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO).
Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.