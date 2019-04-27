Live Your Vision LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $113.45 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $113.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Position Cut by Live Your Vision LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/ishares-tips-bond-etf-tip-position-cut-by-live-your-vision-llc.html.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.