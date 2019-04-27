iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Shares Sold by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

