iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $172.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $137.45 and a one year high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

