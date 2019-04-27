iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Decreased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

