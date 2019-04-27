iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Position Lifted by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,128,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,126,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126,605 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,828,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,299,000 after purchasing an additional 890,985 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,271.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,184,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 993,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.64. 3,406,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,389. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

