iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF’s (IGM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the exchange traded fund’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 82.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $220.34 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.30 and a fifty-two week high of $221.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $492,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,557,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

