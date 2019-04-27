iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. 5,950,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,141. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $126.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2782 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt-shares-sold-by-james-investment-research-inc.html.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.