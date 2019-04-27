Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Price Down 8.9% Following Weak Earnings

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) shares fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.65. 9,943,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 2,144,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $776,265.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Theodore Maclean sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $123,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,103.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,658 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 447,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,501.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 175,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

About Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

