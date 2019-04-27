IRISnet Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.29 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00427206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.01028459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00179820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,268,568 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

