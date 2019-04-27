ION (ION) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. ION has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $4,521.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00003529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00020872 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028361 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005440 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001529 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,875,828 coins and its circulating supply is 13,975,828 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

