Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,403.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00423880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.01028741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00180496 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.