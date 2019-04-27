Investors Research Corp Acquires New Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in SK Telecom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

SK Telecom stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Research Corp Acquires New Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/investors-research-corp-acquires-new-holdings-in-sk-telecom-co-ltd-skm.html.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.