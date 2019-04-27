Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.27. Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 3904885 shares changing hands.

The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

In other news, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $3,305,673.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,423. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,623,000. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $18,200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,081 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,220,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 876,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

