Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1312 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

