Intuit (INTU) Trading Down 0.1%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $250.00 and last traded at $263.84. 937,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,501,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

Get Intuit alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/intuit-intu-trading-down-0-1.html.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.