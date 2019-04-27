Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 243,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.38. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

