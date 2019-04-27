Intel (INTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.88 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $52.43. 72,314,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,359,166. The stock has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 45,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/intel-intc-issues-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.