Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) CEO Sells 9,614 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,057,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DLTR stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.53.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,814 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.07 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.28.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

