Insider Selling: Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Chairman Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $11,390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCHW opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,586,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,008,000 after purchasing an additional 820,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,655,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,715,000 after purchasing an additional 336,557 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,623,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,678 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/insider-selling-charles-schwab-co-schw-chairman-sells-250000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.