Insider Buying: Comptoir Group PLC (COM) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) insider Richard Kleiner bought 250,000 shares of Comptoir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,666.93).

Comptoir Group stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. Comptoir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.60 ($0.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Get Comptoir Group alerts:

Comptoir Group (LON:COM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/insider-buying-comptoir-group-plc-com-insider-buys-250000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.