Insider Buying: Comptoir Group PLC (COM) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) insider Richard Kleiner bought 250,000 shares of Comptoir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,666.93).
Comptoir Group stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. Comptoir Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.60 ($0.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.
Comptoir Group (LON:COM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Comptoir Group
Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.
