Innoviva (INVA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVA. BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.78. 599,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.85. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 34.92 and a current ratio of 34.92.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 508.18% and a net margin of 151.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $89,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Hulme bought 7,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 100,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4,048.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.