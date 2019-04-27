Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins restated their average rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.93.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.66 and a 52-week high of C$14.75.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$166.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.410000000864371 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.81%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.